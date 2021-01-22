Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 27.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

