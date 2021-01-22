Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.35. 168,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 109,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 118,834 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 513.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 57.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

