BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

