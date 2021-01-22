BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $13.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.61. 36,818,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

