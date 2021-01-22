Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

