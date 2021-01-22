Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $223.42. 1,421,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.54. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

