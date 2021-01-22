Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

IIIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 145,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,866. The company has a market capitalization of $524.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

