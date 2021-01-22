Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Shares Up 5.6%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) shares shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.48. 545,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 779,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.