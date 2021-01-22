LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Trading 6.8% Higher

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.07. 169,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 116,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $288.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

