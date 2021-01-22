Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Up 7.1%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 2,324,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,617,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

ABEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,517 shares of company stock worth $630,764. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

