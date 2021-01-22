BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.