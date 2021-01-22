Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. 192,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,432. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

