Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.12. 72,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,422. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

