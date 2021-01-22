Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,927 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

KMI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 17,118,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,816,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 305.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.