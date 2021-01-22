Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.28. 646,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

