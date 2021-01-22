APR Coin (APR) Market Cap Achieves $17,504.18

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. APR Coin has a total market cap of $17,504.18 and $5.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00104821 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000931 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00322380 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,428,940 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

