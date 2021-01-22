DEJAVE (DJV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,899.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for approximately $1,754.42 or 0.05379796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $8,899.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00277322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038796 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

