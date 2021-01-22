Delphy Price Down 0.1% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $316,275.10 and approximately $16,155.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00569663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.09 or 0.04253419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016447 BTC.

DPY is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

