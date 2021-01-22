Marlin (POND) Hits Market Cap of $23.55 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 80.6% against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00277322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

