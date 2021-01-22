Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. 4,001,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,826. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

