Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

NYSE FOR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 179,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

