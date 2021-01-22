Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

