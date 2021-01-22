Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

