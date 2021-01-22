SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,644 shares during the period. SPX FLOW comprises 6.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 4.44% of SPX FLOW worth $108,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 396,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

