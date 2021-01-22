Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 895,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 235,666.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.21. 1,409,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,370. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

