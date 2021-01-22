Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,362. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.