Insider Selling: Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $173,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,592. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

