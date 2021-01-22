Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.02. The stock had a trading volume of 137,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,242. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $126.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

