$490,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report $490,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the highest is $640,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $4.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $8.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.36 million, with estimates ranging from $13.31 million to $227.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,542. The stock has a market cap of $826.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

