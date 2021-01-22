Nwam LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. 709,091 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

