Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 974,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

