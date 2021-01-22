Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.33. 3,382,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

