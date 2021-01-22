Nwam LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 581,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 9,665,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,292. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

