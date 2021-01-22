Nwam LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,414 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 574.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock remained flat at $$14.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

