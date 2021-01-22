Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 5,272,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.