CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

