Phore Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Phore has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $15,712.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015609 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007542 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,139,473 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

