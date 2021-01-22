Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184,017.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $184,017.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.95 or 0.03741238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00416390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.72 or 0.01339945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00541862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00412600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00265180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,320,923 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

