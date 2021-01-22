PolySwarm (NCT) Hits Market Cap of $4.06 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $5,060.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00567901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.22 or 0.04279599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016549 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

