Meme Price Tops $478.87 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $3.39 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $478.87 or 0.01462564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00319808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003948 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

