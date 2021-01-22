Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 7.6% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares were up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,945,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,786,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 78,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

