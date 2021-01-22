Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Up 8%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s stock price was up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 132,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 78,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $326.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

