Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Up 8%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s stock price was up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 132,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 78,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $326.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
