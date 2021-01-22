Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) were up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 1,629,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,012,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPF. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

