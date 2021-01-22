YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 7.4% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.49. 10,013,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 2,894,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several research firms have commented on YPF. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

