Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) rose 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 457,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 357,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

