Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.63. 9,536,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 5,646,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
The firm has a market cap of $218.78 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.