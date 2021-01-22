Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.63. 9,536,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 5,646,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm has a market cap of $218.78 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Titan Medical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

