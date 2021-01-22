MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,785. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.48.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $9,835,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNSB. TheStreet upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

