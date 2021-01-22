Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.
NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.27. The company had a trading volume of 710,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,287. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
