QunQun Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $145,990.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

