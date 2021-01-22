Nepsis Inc. Acquires 20,066 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.81 on Friday. 3,079,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

